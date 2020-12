Unfortunately, that means that there's another case against heard on the horizon. Depp is embarking on a $50 million (over £37 million) defamation suit against Heard in Virginia over an essay she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post , in which she asked Congress to strengthen its protections for survivors of violence. Depp thinks the article is the reason he was booted from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. Unlike the previous case against The Sun, this will be even trickier for Depp to win, because he is the one responsible for producing proof of actual malice against him by writing the essay. The court is also reportedly obligating Depp to produce "all responsive communications" with former romantic partners including high-profile figures like Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Barkin, Vanessa Paradis, and Lori Anne Allison. The case will reportedly go to trial early next year in 2021.