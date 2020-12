Elliot Page Inspired Trans Joy — TERFs & Transphobes Can’t Take That Away

What this could mean for Hollywood is huge, too. Theo Germaine , a trans actor known for The Politician and Work In Progress, told Refinery29 that Page’s work was very influential for them in high school, and that his being out will help trans actors. “Elliot’s arrival will be really important for other actors who are navigating acting and gender. This is one of many examples in regards to there is no right time to come out,” Germaine says. “You might come out when you are 17, you might come out when you are 30, or when you are 70. You’re also no less you for coming out in different ways, when you are on your path to finding yourself. I think it’s really important that we have this example of someone who has otherworldly talent and has navigated different parts of the queer community while coming out, has never let go of his activism and grace, and has never apologised for who they are. Ever.”