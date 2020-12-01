Your December Horoscope Is Here

December welcomes us with a newfound, and much-needed, sense of hope. Chatty Mercury enters adventurous Sagittarius on Tuesday, a transit that drives us to better understand each other and the world around us. We can enjoy this powerful energy by engaging in discourse and listening to opposing views that expand our thinking.The downside: It’s easier to make mistakes when we’re feeling this open, so we’ll need to be careful not to take everything at face value.
Mid-month, our thoughts will naturally turn to what’s ahead of us. The final Solar Eclipses of the year occur on 14th December, and the super-charged new Moon arrives in Sagittarius on the same day, at around 11:15 a.m. EST, forming a strong conjunction with intellectual Mercury and creates a powerful trine with ambitious Mars. It's time to set a powerful new intention for what we'd like to accomplish in 2021. These happy aspects will help us formulate our goals and lend us the energy we need to progress towards our dreams.
We're feeling more confident in our emotions starting on 15th December, when Venus, which rules love and beauty, enters bold Sagittarius. It's time to move towards a more direct attitude and ask for what we want from those we love. This transit offers a beautiful chance for single people to be straightforward about what they want from first dates, situationships, and everything in between. In a relationship? Venus in Sagittarius helps us to be brave when discussing our feelings with those we love. We’ll have our questions answered while Venus inhabits this courageous sign.
Rule-loving Saturn enters forward-thinking Aquarius on 17th December; the regimented planet will stay in the innovative sign for three years. In this time, we will be collectively focusing on making the world a better place. This transit offers us the opportunity to work together towards humanitarian goals, create leaps in technology, and create exciting new structures that we can be proud of.
We're offered the chance to move away from individualist concepts of success starting 19th December, when bountiful Jupiter enters altruistic Aquarius. Instead of focusing on how each one of us can get ahead, we're encouraged to support our communities and discover exciting new ideas together. The planet of luck will remain in this air sign until 30th December, 2021, giving us ample time to adjust our thinking. There will be a reformation to how we approach our ideas of value and success — get ready.
Our minds turn towards more sensitive matters starting 20th December, when speedy Mercury enters practical Capricorn. We're in a no-nonsense kind of mood during this transit, focused on getting results and sticking to the facts. Try not to lose your sense of humour, and remember to loosen up during this sober transit.
We're ready to take on new responsibilities and challenges beginning 21st December, when the ego-ruling Sun enters ambitious Capricorn. It's a wonderful transit to dream up new goals for the upcoming year, making an action plan to chip away at in the coming months. The key is to start slow and move with precision. When the Sun inhabits Capricorn, he's focused on achieving tangible results.
We're greeted by the last full Moon of the year in deep-feeling Cancer on 29th December at 10:28 p.m. EST. We can use this reflective transit to think back on the past year, to appreciate how far we’ve come, and to give thanks to the support we were given. The Moon forms a sextile with change-loving Uranus, helping us to realise what changes are necessary for the future. Get ready for a brand new way of life.