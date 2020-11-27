The Full Beaver Moon Eclipse Is Coming — & It Will Change Everything

Figuring out exactly what this eclipse is asking us to move away from will be tricky, Montúfar says. That's thanks to confusing Neptune squaring the nodes of destiny. Take Stardust's advice and use this time to communicate clearly — not only with others, but with yourself, too. What has held you back this year? What do you want to change? A good prompt to ask yourself might be, What do you know now that you didn't know pre-pandemic? Maybe you used to be terrible about keeping in touch with friends, but now you realise that those important connections are integral to your happiness. Pledge to go into this full moon eclipse — and into 2021 — with a new mindset about prioritising your friendships.