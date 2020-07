This Weekend’s Lunar Eclipse Will Bring Peak Drama

Montúfar says that Chiron — a comet known as the Wounded Healer — in Aries relates to the search of collective identity in the form of protest, and Mars in Aries gives us the energy to keep fighting. "However, the nurturing presence of asteroid Juno in Libra will help us balance our personal right to express ourselves and take up space with the need to cooperate and care for each other," she explains. Take this as a sign to keep fighting, keep vocalising what is right, and keep working towards change