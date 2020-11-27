The Full Beaver Moon Eclipse Is Coming — & It Will Change Everything

Stardust isn't the only astrologer who sees this luminary as an enchanting one. Montúfar describes this upcoming full moon as magical — and maybe even transformative. "Since full moons are usually about closing doors and letting stuff go, it comes with the message that something has to leave our life in order to make room for something new," she says. Montúfar points out that Gemini is a mental sign ruled by Mercury, meaning that the energy of this luminary is about shedding old beliefs — specifically ones that have prevented us from seeing things from a different perspective. "After all, with the sun currently in Sagittarius, we are being asked to open our minds and be more optimistic about the future," she says.