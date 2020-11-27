Uniqlo’s Black Friday Kickoff Might Be The Most Sensible Sale Event Of The Year

In case you missed it: the much-anticipated Black Friday sales extravaganza has started. While plenty of brands have super savings online, Uniqlo is stealing the sale spotlight with its Black Friday Kickoff Event.
There's lots to love about Uniqlo with its trusty basics, affordable outerwear, and consistently covetable collabs (JW Anderson, Hana Tajima, and Jil Sander, to name a few). The brand is now further solidifying its spot in our thrifty stylish hearts with its early Black Friday deals, featuring limited-time offers on outerwear, t-shirts, Heattech apparel, and more. Think 15% off ultra-warm down coats, parkas and seriously warm turtlenecks.
Whatever your winter wardrobe woes might be at the moment, there’s a discounted Uniqlo find just waiting to help ease those cold-weather blues. And with just enough time before the cyber sale storm hits, now’s the perfect time to think about adding something fashionably functional to your cart. Check out our top picks ahead, and shop your way to a stylishly manageable season.
