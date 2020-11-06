November is finally upon us, which means Christmas content is in full swing. Enter: Netflix’s festive new rom-com Operation Christmas Drop. The movie delivers festive cheer with the requisite opposites attract love story, set against the tropical, sunny backdrop of Guam.
The movie stars Kat Graham as Erica Miller, a congressional aide who is determined to get promoted, even if it means spending Christmas away from her family. On orders from her boss, Erica travels all the way to Guam to assess the Air Force base located there and make cuts where necessary — or, if possible, close the facility entirely. But the more time she spends there — or should I say the more time she spends with her ruggedly handsome guide, Captain Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig) — the more she starts to second guess her priorities.
The plot hits all the required points for an easy-to-watch festive rom-com, plus it's pretty cool that it's based on a real tradition carried out by the U.S. Air Force. But you'll also recognise a few faces as you enjoy the romance of it all, which is why you should take a moment to click through the cast of Operation Christmas Drop and see who pops up throughout this merry little movie.