How Miranda July & Evan Rachel Wood Created Kajillionaire’s Old Dolio Dyne

The film follows Old Dolio — named for a homeless lottery winner her parents thought might write her into his will (he didn’t) — and her family as they live their lives on the margins of society, hustling to profit from its loopholes. The unbridled acquisition of money and material goods is for suckers — the Dynes only con enough to survive. Still, they’re not all that great at it, which leads to the pressing problem of making enough to pay the rent. Their home, it must be noted, is a former office complex, the walls of which leak gigantic pink soap bubbles from the factory next door at the same time every day. It’s in the pursuit of that cash that the family meets Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), an outsider who jolts Old Dolio into an identity crisis that threatens to upend the family dynamic that has sustained her for so long.