Since the Oscars don't happen until 9 February, many movie lovers are still thinking about 2019. But it's time to move on, people. The Sundance Film Festival kicked off on 23 January, and new feature films, documentaries, shorts, and performance art pieces are on the way. Among this year's entries, 46% of the competition films at Sundance are directed by women. That's an increase from last year's 42%. And while this, unfortunately, might not mean anything when it comes to your Oscar ballot, it's still exciting to see so many films, with so much variety, at a mainstream fest.
There are familiar names are showing at the festival this year. Director Julie Taymor will be showing her Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias. Animator Brenda Chapman is making her live action debut with Come Away, about Peter Pan and Alice from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Director Dee Rees is showing her Joan Didion adaptation The Last Thing He Wanted. And writer Emerald Fennell is making the move from TV to film with Promising Young Women.
And that's just to start. Read on for 23 Sundance movies directed by women to look out for this year, from a Taylor Swift documentary to a movie about what happens if aliens invade while you're on a technology detox. (And to check out the full list of entries from women head to the official Sundance Film Festival site here.)