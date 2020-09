As a bonus, Parsons tells us that her novel lipstick-smattering trick is resistant to pesky mask transfer . "Since the models had to wear masks following application, we designed the look so that that freckles would not move," she tells us, adding that the end result looks totally natural. "Think about it, when you’re on vacation — or back from vacation — you don’t really wear much makeup." We're both impressed and inspired, and pretty certain that faux freckles might just become the budding fall trend in no-makeup makeup