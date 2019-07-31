How To Get Sun-Kissed Freckles This Summer — Without The UV Damage

Faux freckles might be having a moment, but unlike a seasonal lipstick or nail-polish shade everyone's wearing, the dark-brown beauty marks aren't a trend but a fact of life. Some of us get freckles by the luck of the gene pool; others see theirs pop up in the summer — and many people don't have a single dot to speak of. We're all different, but if you're born without and want to give the illusion of having sun-kissed spots just for fun, it's pretty easy to create them with a little extra mirror time in the morning.
From a fine-tipped pen specifically designed for dotting freckles to a pencil eyeliner and brow pen that work double-time as a beauty markers, there are a few pro products that can be used to create natural-looking faux freckles on the skin. Find them ahead, plus the secondary steps to making your new beauty marks stay soft, smudge-free, and flawless all day long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.