Only this Pandora’s Box is so much bigger than Montrose realises. When the trio finds Titus’ “vault” it is actually a petrified version of his ship. The vessel is filled with the corpses of indigenous people, whom we are supposed to assume Titus held captive. One of the corpses — a two-spirit indigenous person named Yahima (Monique Candelaria) — explains how everyone ended up imprisoned for over a century. Yahima came from what sounds like a Caribbean island. Titus arrived on her island looking for someone who could read his book (which is definitely the Book of Names). Yahima recognised the book’s symbols from drawings in a nearby cave and started to help Titus decipher the book. Once Yahima realised the depths of Titus’ evil, they stopped. Titus responded by trapping Yahima in the vault/ship with the dead bodies of their people.

