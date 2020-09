Montrose’s problem in “History of Violence” is that Tic is becoming more fixated on the dangerous magic of his ancestor Titus Braithwhite (Michael Rose) as the series continues. Now, Tic wants to obtain a few spells of his own to protect himself from Christina Braithwhite (Abbey Lee) and her machinations. After a tense conversation with Christina in the prior episode “Holy Ghost,” Tic knows there are two remaining deciphered pages from the Book of Names. That book — as opposed to Montrose’s burned Bylaws — is the key to mastering the magic of the Sons of Adam. One set of pages is connected to Hiram Epstein (Miles Doleac), the original owner of Leti’s home and a rogue Sons of Adam follower. Christina suggests Hiram’s hidden pages are connected to his orrery — or solar system model — which was secreted away in his home. What Leti Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) and TIc don’t know is that George’s wife, Hippolyta (Aunjanue Ellis), has the orrery.