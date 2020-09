There’s Controversy Brewing Over Mulan — & It’s Not The Lack Of Singing That Has People Angry

The reveal was a particularly hot take, especially in light of the social unrest that was playing out in Hong Kong at the time. Starting in June 2019, thousands of people in Hong Kong began hosting anti-government demonstrations in the streets. Many of the protests were sparked after the proposition of an an extradition bill which would have legally allowed criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China, but the social justice movement grew to address general government corruption. In response, the government sent police to quell the protests by any means necessary, utilising tear gas and rubber bullets against the people. Even after the bill was suspended and then formally withdrawn , the civil unrest and protests continued, with the authorities using even more extreme force.