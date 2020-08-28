Auli’i Cravalho, The Voice Of Moana, On Her New Netflix Movie

“I felt that way from the beginning with Moana. I knew that my life would change, and that being a public figure at such a young age meant that these things would happen. These things that I thought would just be for me, these posts I genuinely have fun making have a lot more backing to them. More people are seeing them. I think with my social media, I’ve tried to stay as true to myself as I can. I do have a tendency to be a social justice warrior myself, so I have to walk that fine line between saying exactly what I want to say and being transparent, and then taking perhaps a safer route and not saying anything at all. I’m not ready for the comments that I may or not receive regarding my own opinions or my own personal politics. I’m 19. I’m still figuring it out. I’ll make mistakes. But the internet isn’t the most forgiving place for that.”