Tennis Skirts, Masks & Harry Styles’ Cardigan Are Summer’s Top Trends

Once a quarter, fashion search engine Lyst compiles the shopping data from more than nine million shoppers to uncover the hottest brands and products of the moment. Last quarter, the index showed Off-White, Balenciaga, Nike, and Gucci continuing to lead in the designer sector, while Telfar shoppers, Nike joggers, and Beyoncé x Ivy Park sneakers dominated for products. For its second instalment of the year, Lyst’s findings were a lot different.
For starters, Marine Serre’s moon-logo face mask dominated as the most wanted women’s mask, with the sustainable fashion brand’s take on PPE making its way to the second place on the index’s list of the top 10 hottest women’s products. The black-, red-, and-blue mask was first introduced during fall ‘19 Paris Fashion Week as part of a collaboration with French filtration brand R-PUR. The item that surpassed the mask? Birkenstock Arizona sandal. But after the German brand’s recent collaboration with Proenza Schouler — not to mention the comfort factor of the shoe that always skyrockets in popularity during warm weather — are we even surprised?
Frankie Shop’s much-debated tank top with shoulder pads also made the list at slot number seven, while H&M’s puff-sleeved cotton dress — which sold out within days — snagged the ninth place seat. Rounding out the list at number 10 is Nike’s Court Victory Tennis Skirt, an asymmetric white pleated mini skirt, which goes to show just how influential the tennis aesthetic is right now. (Venus Williams, we see you.)
A gift from Jonathan to all our TikTok Cardigan fans: “I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!” x – Jonathan @jonathan.anderson Pattern available for download at link in bio.
Harry Styles’ patchwork JW Anderson cardigan caused a significant increase in search for the grandpa-inspired silhouette, so much so that it entered the men’s hottest products list at eighth place. Following the former One Direction singer wearing the colourblock knit in February, a crocheting challenge titled #HarryStylesCardigan launched on TikTok, causing Gen Z’s finest to pick up a needle and thread. Even Jonathan Anderson, the label’s creative director, got involved and made the cardigan’s pattern available. “I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan,” the designer wrote in a caption on Instagram. “I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!”
Other summer staples that were highlighted in the index are Loewe’s woven basket bag, Balenciaga’s heart pendant (which Demna Gvasalia should probably thank Normal People’s Connell Waldron for), and Prada’s nylon gabardine shorts. Face masks, in general, reigned supreme, with Lyst seeing a 441% increase in search for face coverings quarter-on-quarter, while baseball caps à la Meghan Markle increased in popularity by 49%.
All in all, it’s been an interesting time to get dressed these last few months. But if you’re anything like us, any excuse to wear a tennis skirt whilst not playing tennis is one we won’t soon be arguing with.