The CFDA Is Launching A Digital Platform In Preparation For NYFW

“This transformational time in fashion requires innovative business tools,” Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said in a press release. The portal is set to launch in line with September’s shortened show schedule — NYFW will take place from 14th September to 16th September pending an additional day on 17th September — but will be available for designers, retailers, and press to use throughout the year to help with market week (for which the CFDA has partnered with a wholesale e-commerce platform NuOrder), as well as virtual press appointments. NuOrder’s partnership will also include services designed to support “rising talents and designers of colour,” according to the press release.