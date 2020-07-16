Will NYFW Actually Happen?

The plans, which according to the article are subject to the Phase Four reopening of New York City, included an outline of the health and safety precautions that will be put in place at Spring Studios, where NYFW: The Shows takes place every season, including temperature checks, mandatory face shields and goggles for hair and makeup artists, hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, and more. Attendees and employees will also be required to wear face masks at all times. In addition, Spring Studios will reportedly offer extra rooftop presentation space for designers and a dedicated livestream for shows.