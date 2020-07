We Need To Talk About Black Joy On Social Media

Black joy and the assertions that it is radical an act of resistance and can never be cancelled , are far from new concepts. Black joy is part of who we are as Black peoples in different parts of the world, simply trying to get on with our lives. It exists despite the many obstacles we face because we have been and continue to be intentional about maintaining it. It coexists with every other occurrence that has happened to and been imposed upon us. Our predecessors have indulged in it in many different ways; we are merely the current generation who get to add our voices in defining what it means. Patia Braithwaite says it best: "I lend my voice to the chorus because we’re facing overwhelming challenges, and the things that sustain us – no matter how small or playful – should never be discounted."