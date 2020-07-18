One of Kacey Musgraves' most signature physical features is her long, glossy, jet-black hair, which is reminiscent of Cher circa 1970. But this summer, the "High Horse" singer is switching up her look, specifically her hair colour, and taking her roots from an edgy high-shine black to a much softer light brown.
The 31-year-old singer/songwriter gave fans a sneak peek at her new hair colour in a few selfies posted to her Instagram Story today. "Lighten up, Buttercup," Musgraves captioned her post, which showed off her still long, but freshly-lifted brown strands and credited her go-to hairstylist Giovanni Delgado.
Advertisement
With ample natural sunlight streaming through the windows (and the likely addition of a subtle filter), the brown hair appears to be the perfect tone — both soft and rich with dimension and shine — and pairs well with the star's waist-length layered haircut and a feathered curtain fringe.
In a second shot, the brunette tone seems to be an exact match to Musgraves' hazel-brown eyes, making the softened colour feel even more natural than the glossy black she wore before. Clearly loving the new look, Musgraves calls out Delgado once again in her caption, dubbing him, "El Maestro del Estilo," which translates to 'The Master of Style.'
We'd have to agree: Delgado did a knockout job with this hair makeover. The fresh summer style feels like the hair Musgraves was meant to wear — and what will perhaps become her new signature.