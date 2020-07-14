A Real-Life Debate — Not A True Crime Story — Inspired The Twelve

As the only other person adjacent to both murders, Palmers’ ex-husband Stefan Munk (Johan Heldenbergh) is convinced that she killed their daughter, Rose just like he is convinced that she killed her best friend, Britt. Consequently, Munk used to date Britt. Complicated? Definitely. The case gets even more compelling when we learn that, the night of Rose’s death, Munk’s new wife Margot (Greet Verstraete) and her mother (Jolente De Keersmaeker) were the only ones home. So why is it that Palmer is the only one on trial? With a case this complicated, we might feel the urge to search for the case online. Surely, there is the true story buried somewhere on the internet for us to find and figure out what happened. To the credit of the series co-writers, who also acted as showrunners, this case starts and ends with the show. And despite it centring around a contentious trial, the series has less to do with the trial and more to do with the twelve people brought in to hear it.