Ariel Winter Is Unrecognisable With Her New Icy-White Hair

Modern Family alum Ariel Winter just became the latest celebrity to hop on the summer's quarantine bleaching trend. Joining the likes of Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kylie Jenner, the 22-year-old actress just lifted her long, naturally black hair from its former strawberry-red shade to a winter-white platinum that has her looking like Daenerys Targaryen's long-lost sister.
Winter posted her dramatic colour transformation on Instagram, where she referred to Game of Thrones in the caption. "Winter is coming," the star wrote alongside her mini photo series (though it certainly doesn't look like it from that outdoor terrace in Los Angeles...).
Of course, Winter is already a well-established hair-colour chameleon, often bouncing from jet black to mermaid red — but this is the first time we've seen her go blonde, and to say she's pulling it off is an understatement.
While there's a chance Winter might be wearing a platinum wig, considering the multiple hand-in-hair angles presented in the photo gallery, we're thinking the icy blonde is a real dye job. If so, it's no small feat, and probably took Winter's colourist hours (if not days) to safely strip out the red and bleach her strands to this winter white for summer, on par with the Queen of Dragons herself.