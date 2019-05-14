Daenerys Targaryen's Battle Braid Hides Game Of Thrones' Biggest Secrets

This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.
With the final battle of King's Landing officially won — and the majority of the city burnt to a crisp — Daenerys Targaryen is set to reclaim her place on the Iron Throne. Still, there's one episode left of Game of Thrones and there's no telling exactly where Daenerys' fate lies (although her season two prophecy offers a major clue).
Regardless of where your house loyalty currently lives, you can't deny that Dany's character arc is one of the best in and out of Westeros, and her evolving look proves it. After all, some of the most telling clues in Game of Thrones hide in the characters' signature styles: While Jon Snow's man bun and Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) half-up style pay homage to their late father, Daenerys' growing braids tell of her incredible victories and equally formative losses.
Now that the Dragon Queen has done what she set out to do since season one — reclaim the Iron Throne — we should revisit exactly how far Daenerys has come — because, wow, it's been a long road. Ahead, the epic evolution of Daenerys Targaryen.