Billie Lourd Just Got Quarengaged To Austen Rydell

Actor Austen Rydell revealed on Instagram Thursday evening that he and Billie Lourd are engaged. The pair are believed to have been dating since 2017, and reportedly previously dated when they were younger.
"She said YES!!" Rydell captioned a carousel of photos of the pair on Instagram. "(Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?"
Lourd has yet to post about the engagement on her own social media, but has previously used her Instagram to gush over her BF.
"Happy birthday to my #quaranteenagedream," she captioned a series of photos in April. "#iloveyouisanunderstatement !!!"
She posted a similar tribute on Valentine's Day with the caption "All ‘round the world you make my world go ‘round."
Lourd was previously linked to Taylor Lautner, who was both her partner and Scream Queens co-star during the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, in 2016. In recent years, Lourd has gained popularity thanks to her roles in movies like Booksmart and carrying on the work of her late mother in Star Wars.
"Losing my mom is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through," she wrote in an essay for Time. "I lost my best friend. My little lady in the TV. My Momby. And I inherited this weird, intimidating thing called her legacy. Suddenly I was in charge of what would come of her books, her movies and a bunch of other overwhelming things. I was now the keeper of Leia."
Lourd did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
