We Can’t Stop Staring At Cardi B’s Hot-Pink Pixie Cut

Just one week after Cardi B traded her over-the-top wigs for a DIY hair mask and silk press, she's back with a new look that shows she's the queen of switching things up.
Earlier today, the rapper showed off a new multi-toned pink pixie wig installed by her longtime stylist Tokyo Stylez. The bold style perfectly complements her brand-new colourful tattoos, including one on her back and an elaborate upgrade to the peacock on her thigh.
The multi-dimensional fuchsia pink pixie is rooted in a rich magenta colour at the hairline, and looks stunning in this slicked-back wavy style. While Cardi has been rocking longer looks as of late, this isn't her first time taking a short hairstyle for a spin. At the 2018 Video Music Awards, which took place not long after she gave birth to her daughter Kulture, she walked the carpet with a short jet-black cut.
Pink hair has been a popular colour choice among celebs recently, with Dua Lipa, Keke Palmer, and Julianne Hough all taking the happy shade for a spin in quarantine. In Cardi's case, it's also proof that wigs let you have the best of both worlds: Natural hair one day and bright pink the next.
