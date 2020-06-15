Bel Powley Calls Pete Davidson Out On His Bullshit In The King Of Staten Island

“When I heard that [Judd] was making this movie with Pete, the first thing I did was text him and say basically, Hey, can I be in your movie? I went in and read with them, which was actually pretty terrifying, because it was an improvised audition. Judd just gave us a scene and said, Don't worry about the words. That’s the gist of it, but just make it up. I came out and I actually thought it had gone really badly, but then Pete texts me, Oh, you killed it. And then they gave me the job.”