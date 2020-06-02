Censoring information that might help people see the complete picture *is* wrong. But giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it’s newsworthy. I disagree with Mark’s position and will work to make change happen.— Andrew (@AndrewCrow) June 1, 2020
I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we’re showing up. The majority of coworkers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard.— Jason Toff (@jasontoff) June 1, 2020
@Facebook's decision to not act on posts that incite violence against black people fails to keep our community safe. I'm asking that we revisit this decision and provide more transparency into the process, inclusive of black leadership.— Trevor Phillippi (@trevorphillippi) June 1, 2020
🖤 #BlackLivesMatter #TakeAction pic.twitter.com/cvdyNKgawd
We have a responsibility @Facebook to keep people safe. We are calling on leadership to reconsider decisions made last week. #TakeAction and reduce harm. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/et0HyFQMJQ— Angela Alarcon (@_amongstrangers) June 1, 2020
The React Core team is joining the Facebook employee walkout in solidarity with the Black community.— Dan Abramov (@dan_abramov) June 1, 2020
Facebookʼs recent decision to not act on posts that incite violence ignores other options to keep our community safe. We implore the Facebook leadership to #TakeAction. pic.twitter.com/0i33nNQTLN
We have a responsibility @Facebook to keep people safe. We are calling on leadership to reconsider decisions made last week. #TakeAction and reduce harm. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LFNCWUl7gO— Drew Lepp (@drewlepp) June 1, 2020