Naird is a more bumbling version of Michael Scott (yes, this is possible!) with a military budget and a more absurd-sounding workplace; Space Force will always sound goofier than Dunder Mifflin. Naird does take his job seriously and presents a strong front that he likes and is proud of what he's doing, but behind the scenes, Naird's department is a bit of a laughing stock. His colleagues frequently question his decisions, he's often putting out fires just as more start, and he's the definition of cringe-worthy. The thing is, after season 1 of The Office, Michael was cringe-worthy in a way that made it clear he really cared. Probably too much. Naird just seems... lost. And in a much less funny way than Michael Scott.