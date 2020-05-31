After Weeks Of Quarantining Apart, Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Split

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are participating in the ultimate form of social distancing: getting divorced. After quarantining apart for the past few weeks, the pair confirmed the not-so-surprising news to People that they are indeed separating after almost three years of marriage.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to the outlet. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
Back in April, Laich confirmed that the pair were quarantining separately, with Hough in Los Angeles and Laich in his Idaho house with dog Koda.
“I bought this place in 2014, and I’ve never spent enough time here. I come here like, a week a year and it’s my dream property," he said on his podcast How Men Think. "I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it."
Meanwhile, before their split was confirmed, Hough was seen taking a walk with actor Ben Barnes, which was just another clue that the marriage may have been coming to an end. However, a source told People there is "honestly no ill will" between the two stars.
"He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will," the source continued. "But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."
What's the kind of relationship in which you still comment "awesome" on the other's thirst traps? That's what this is.
