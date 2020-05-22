Here’s How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spent Their First Wedding Anniversary In The States

Privacy has always been a priority for Meghan and Harry — it's the whole reason they made the massive decision to stop being active members of the Royal Family in the first place. As private(ish) citizens, the pair has the freedom to do what they want, and right now, that means just spending quality time with family. Like millions of other people in the States, Meghan and Harry are in quarantine, but they're comfortably passing the time at home.