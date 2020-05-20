Do You Have To Return To Work If You Feel Unsafe?

For one, you can emphasise that you’re vulnerable, whether it’s because you have an underlying condition or live with someone who does. But another persuasive approach capitalises on what Rousseau calls “obligation or reciprocity.” She gives an example of what you might say: “Because I really am afraid, given the job I have, about getting [COVID-19], I've really worked hard at a distance. I need a couple more weeks before I can start up again and feel comfortable. Here's what I did, you know that I care about this job, I care about you and you know I've been committed,” says Rousseau. Or if you haven’t been able to work from home, you might emphasise your track record, your achievements, your productivity while at this job. "So you're saying reciprocity — 'I've been good, so you owe me.' And I'd probably add a little need into that too, because managers do respond to that — 'I'm worried because of my kids, my family.'"