Everything We Know About Mary-Kate Olsen’s “Emergency” Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy

Quarantine is either the best or worst time for celebrity breakups, depending on how you see it, but Mary-Kate Olsen's is putting her through the ringer. The 33-year-old actress has filed for divorce from 50-year-old Olivier Sarkozy , and things have gotten messy. No only was Olsen's original divorce petition unsuccessful due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but now she's battling losing her New York City home while the state is still under lockdown orders.