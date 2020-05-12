After meeting Nick in season 1 at the grief retreat, Judy introduced Nick to Jen, who immediately wanted his help solving her husband's hit-and-run. Nick had experience with that type of crime, and Jen was desperate for answers. It wasn't long before Nick got close to the truth. His sleuthing with Jen (and Judy who tagged along to cast suspicion elsewhere) revealed the make and model of the car that hit Ted. And soon Nick learned that Judy and her ex, Steve, owned the very same car. He put two and two together to realise that Steve and Judy broke up shortly after the hit-and-run and that Judy quickly forged a friendship with Ted's wife Jen. He believed Judy and Steve were responsible for Ted's death. Nick brought his suspicions to Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva), but she blew him off, reminding him that since he'd dated Judy, it could make his motive for looking into her suspicious.