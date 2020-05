Author Emily Giffin Apologises After Bizarre Anti-Meghan Markle Rant On Instagram

Baby Archie's birthday was a day of celebration, not just because the royal baby is now 1 year old, but because mother Meghan Markle marked the occasion by uploading a rare family video of herself reading a book to Archie for Save The Children UK. In the video, Archie babbles about as Markle attempts to read the story, resulting in a number of sweet and funny moments, my personal favourite being when Archie flings a book onto the ground. The video was a moment peace during a difficult time, but author Emily Giffin felt the opposite. The Something Borrowed writer criticised the video in a series of Instagram Stories and comments, prompting fans to accuse her of racism. After immense backlash, she's issued an apology.