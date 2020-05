Still, she rose to every occasion, which is why so many feel a connection to her. They have felt that need to be perfect for others. They understand the pressure that comes with being a powerful woman in the public eye. The sacrifices she was made to be and admire her for keeping it together through all of it. Her poise and leadership while in the White House is why so many lined up throughout her Becoming book tour to watch her speak and maybe, just maybe tell her in person how much they admire her. To show that, “Damn, those eight years weren’t for nothing,” as her eldest daughter Malia says in the doc.