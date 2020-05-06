Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Could Barely Make It Through Their Jimmy Fallon Appearance

Jimmy Fallon's games may be different during quarantine, but they're not any less entertaining — just look at Mila Kunis. The actress spent almost the entirety of her interview with Fallon alongside husband Ashton Kutcher wiping tears of laughter from her eyes as they attempted new game "Voice Swap."
The game is simple: When Fallon asks Kunis a question, Kutcher has to answer for her while she attempts to mouth along and vice versa. That on-the-spot challenge, combined with whatever ridiculous answers the couple invented for the other, was too much for Kunis, who routinely broke down in laughter.
"No, I'm awful at this," she said after Kutcher called her out for not being able to do it. "I don't know how people keep a straight face!"
Some of the things Kutcher invented for his wife and former co-star included extreme details about her morning bowel movement as well as a dream about getting elbow cancer. As for Kunis, she made Kutcher declare his love for running outside naked.
Of course, these are all made up, but there is one hobby the two have gotten into in quarantine: making quarantine wine. They gave their love of drinking a philanthropic twist, selling Official Quarantine Wine to raise money for charity.
"This all happened out of Zoom dates or FaceTime dates with our friends... and the one thing we can all gather around is food or entertainment or having a glass of wine and just relaxing," Kunis explained to Fallon. "I realized how good I selfishly felt when I was able to donate, so in weird way I just combined two of my favorite things: drinking and donating."
They ended up raising over £500,000 for COVID-19 relief. So they are quite literally laughing to the bank (for a good reason).
