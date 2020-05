Disney Is Making A Live-Action Hercules & There’s Already Drama Over Casting

Disney has been breathing new life into many of the classics in its vault, re-imagining its beloved animated movies for old and new generations. After the success of films like The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King , the entertainment giant is reportedly developing a live action remake of the 1997 cartoon Hercules (Disney has not yet confirmed the news). The film is said to be in the development stage, but fans already have a clear vision when it comes to who should be cast — specifically in the role of the melodious Muses.