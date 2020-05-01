Throughout the month of April, the at-home manicure has garnered tons of attention online as social distancing mandates have closed nail salons across the country. As a result, the novel hashtag "quarantine nails" — a feed comprised of bright rainbow manicures paired with captions spreading positivity and unification — is now an Instagram trend in its own right.
More than just a tiny blip on your Instagram feed, the bright, feel-good manicure now has a major celebrity endorsement. Between filming TikTok videos by the pool and running around with baby Stormi, Kylie Jenner appears to be fighting isolation boredom by keeping up with one of her favourite self-care rituals.
Jenner's latest nail design — a matte, nude base with almond-shaped rainbow French tips — is easily one of the best quarantine manicures we've seen thus far, and the cutest of Jenner's looks since her butterfly nail art last summer.
Both minimalist in aesthetic and bright in colour, we're predicting that Jenner's rainbow French manicure may create its own sub-trend within the larger quarantine nail category. For now, we're using it as inspiration to perfect our skills with a striping brush — or try some pre-designed rainbow French press ons.
Both minimalist in aesthetic and bright in colour, we're predicting that Jenner's rainbow French manicure may create its own sub-trend within the larger quarantine nail category. For now, we're using it as inspiration to perfect our skills with a striping brush — or try some pre-designed rainbow French press ons.
Advertisement