We Did Not Predict Kylie Jenner’s Latest Quarantine Hobby

With Kylie Cosmetics closed until further notice, Kylie Jenner has some extra free time for a hobby — one she revealed in a series of Friday night Instagram Stories. Just in time for spring, Jenner announced she’s finally getting the hang of gardening. She took her followers on a quick tour of her yard in Calabasas, CA, showing off her pretty impressive garden.
“Quarantine has me doing a lot of shit I wouldn’t normally do,” Jenner says, panning to her herbs, among them basil and rosemary plants. “But I always wanted a garden.”
Many plant aficionados begin their spring gardens in March and April — but if you aren’t a plant lady yet, it’s not too late. And since everyone’s feeling the emotional impact of COVID-19, it might be the perfect time to start: experts say gardening can help with anxiety and depression.
“People want to have living things in their homes like plants because there also is an emotional attachment,” Patty Cassidy, a horticultural therapist, told Refinery29. “I am thrilled that younger people are becoming more in tune with knowing that they need to be around something living.” She added that many people, like Jenner, find their mood improves when they notice one of their plants has grown.
While most of us don’t exactly have a backyard the size of Jenner’s to work with, there are definitely ways to grow gardens from smaller spaces. Even under quarantine, you can still order an indoor garden kit and grow all the plants, herbs, and flowers your heart desires.
