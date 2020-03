You Don’t Have To Be Productive While You’re Social Distancing, But Harry Styles Is

With coronavirus forcing a worldwide lockdown, we’re living in strange times. We can’t all be at our most productive right now, but Harry Styles is taking the opportunity to do what he does best. He’s spending his time creating new music for our listening pleasure, telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe , “I've been writing so much. To be honest, I'm doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway, probably I should be playing the piano more. I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I've been doing a lot of that.”