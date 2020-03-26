Coronavirus Will Change The Nail Industry As We Know It

The sudden erasure of Nguyen’s income has sent her in a spiral of different emotions. “I went from confused to sad to denial and back to sad — it’s like the stages of grief," she says. "But now I'm optimistic. Instead of sitting here thinking the world's going to end, I'm thinking ‘Okay what can I do for myself and how can I help other people?' For now, staying home is helping other people.” She has received a couple of requests for house calls, which could throw a little cash in her pocket, but the nail artist knows it isn’t worth the risk of possible spread or exposure — especially when nurses and doctors are on the front lines. As of yesterday, Nguyen starting doing delivery work through Postmates to make ends meet and is attempting to file for unemployment, although she says the site crashed every time she’s tried to get an application going.