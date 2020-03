18 Really, Really, Really Long Books You Finally Have Time To Read

For all those who suddenly have a lot of free time on their hands due to the coronavirus pandemic , may we suggestreading that really, really, really long book that's been taking up room on your shelf? You know, one of those 500 pagers that you keep telling yourself you're going to start one day, but never do. Well, what if that day is finally today? While practicing social distancing you may have enough hours to finish Haruki Murakami's 1Q84, which is over 1300 pages. And yes, that is the longest book on this list. Fun fact: 1Q84 is almost as long as Elena Ferrante's entire Neapolitan series. But don't let that scare you, think of it as a self-quarantine challenge!