18 Really, Really, Really Long Books You Finally Have Time To Read

For all those who suddenly have a lot of free time on their hands due to the coronavirus pandemic, may we suggest
reading that really, really, really long book that's been taking up room on your shelf? You know, one of those 500 pagers that you keep telling yourself you're going to start one day, but never do. Well, what if that day is finally today? While practicing social distancing you may have enough hours to finish Haruki Murakami's 1Q84, which is over 1300 pages. And yes, that is the longest book on this list. Fun fact: 1Q84 is almost as long as Elena Ferrante's entire Neapolitan series. But don't let that scare you, think of it as a self-quarantine challenge!
These books are prep for upcoming shows and movies including one very long sci-fi option will even bring you ever so closer to Timothée Chalamet. Some are time-consuming timeless classics that will give you bragging rights. Others are just one selection in a much longer book series that you might get hooked on. (Thank us later for that.) All of them are books that will distract your brain from all the pandemic news for a little while. Oh, who are we kidding, a long while since these books are nothing but short. Therein lies the point though. When will you have a chance to work through these behemoths other than now?
For those who prefer to have their books read to them, don't worry, we got you. We've listed an audiobook option for each, some of which are read by familiar voices including Maggie Gyllenhaal and Richard Gilmore himself. Now, check out this list of incredibly long books that are definitely worth your time.
