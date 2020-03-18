Little Fires Everywhere Is Domestic Chaos, So Pay Attention To This Baby Drama

All of these mounting conflicts come into focus at the midpoint of second episode “Seeds and All.” That is when we begin to learn about Mia’s co-worker Bebe Chow (Lu Huang), a Chinese woman who uncontrollably sobs at the sight of babies. By the end of “Seeds,” we learn Bebe had a baby named May Ling, but it is unclear what happened to the child. The cold open of subsequent chapter “Seventy Cents,” begins to solve the mystery of May Ling. At the top of the episode, we see Bebe suffering through postpartum single motherhood in a tiny, power-less apartment. Her wailing baby, May Ling, refuses to latch on to breastfeed and is starving after days without eating.

