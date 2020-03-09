Demi Lovato & Justin Bieber Had A Candid Conversation About Their Struggles As Teens

During her hosting gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Demi Lovato got real with her friend Justin Bieber about struggling in the spotlight.
Lovato, who got her start on Disney Channel with movies like Camp Rock and TV series Sonny With a Chance, has known Bieber since he was 14, when he was just starting the music career that would propel him to international fame.
In their conversation, Lovato mentioned how Bieber — whose Youtube documentary series Seasons recently detailed his struggles with mental health — dealt with many of the same issues she did. Lovato has long been candid about coping with bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and substance abuse issues. Like Bieber, Lovato also shared many of her ups and downs with fans in her 2017 Youtube documentary Simply Complicated.
“There’s a fear in showing vulnerability and a fear in showing stuff where people may say ‘You look weak,’ or all these different things, but I think the more mature you become, the more you understand that there’s power in your weakness,” explained Bieber. “When you’re able to show that, it gives other people the confidence to say ‘You know what, I’m going through something, too.’”
Apparently, Bieber’s decision to be so candid helped at least one other person: Lovato herself.
“When I struggled last year, I know I looked at you as an inspiration, because you’ve been through this and come out on the other side. I really admire the man you are today,” said Lovato.
Today, Lovato and Bieber share a manager, Scooter Braun, whom Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres on an earlier episode of her talk show really “accepted” her, after she allegedly dealt with management she found to be controlling.
“For many years, I didn’t even have a birthday cake. I had a watermelon cake, where you cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake and you put fat-free whipped cream on top and that was your cake. I just really wanted a birthday cake, so this year when I turned 2...Scooter Braun, my manager, gave me the best birthday cake,” Lovato explained. “I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn’t need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey.”
Check out the video of Lovato's interview with Bieber below.
