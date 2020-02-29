What Leap Day 2020 Means In Numerology

As if 2020 isn’t already shaping up to be stressful enough, it’ll be a day longer than last year. That’s right — 2020 is a Leap Year, and we’re seeing 29th February appear on our calendars for the first time since 2016.
In numerology, every number has a spiritual significance, and practitioners believe that recognising the symbology and patterns of numbers can enrich their lives. Every number, including a date, can be boiled down to a single-digit numeral from one to nine. Each of these has a spiritual meaning. Additionally, the numbers 11, 22, and 33 are seen as special “Master Numbers.”
Advertisement
This year’s Leap Day has a numerological meaning of 8, explains Mary Shannon, author of the Witch's Book of Love. Here’s how you get there: 2/29/2020 turns into 2 + 2 + 9 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 0 = 17, which turns into 1 + 7 = 8.
“8 has a numerological meaning relating to abundance, balance and harmony,” Shannon tells Refinery29. “If you have a project that you want to see grow and expand, this would be the day to work on it.”
However, if you also follow astrology, we’ve got some bad news. “Don’t try starting any new projects as Mercury will be in retrograde during this time, so stick to projects already underway,” Shannon says.
Leap Days are special in numerology for another reason too. “They have the vibration of the number 11 (2 + 9 = 11) in them, which is a significant spiritual number in numerology,” Shannon explains. In fact, it's a Master Number. “They are a good time to focus on whatever spiritual tradition that you are drawn to and spend some time contemplating the nature of reality and existence.”
If you don’t have plans for 29th February, try setting aside some time to reflect. “Since Leap Years come once every four years, the energy of the date itself acts as a sort of portal or empty space in the normal pattern of our lives,” Shannon says. “It offers a vibratory opportunity to experience an energy that isn’t always common. You can use the energy of this Leap Year to find a balance within your life, between your practical everyday reality and your intuitive and spiritual life.”
Advertisement