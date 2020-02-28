Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Netflix’s All The Bright Places

Another YA teen melodrama on Netflix calls for a cast of stellar YA actors. The streaming service’s latest original movie, All the Bright Places, certainly delivers with an all-star cast that will make you feel things — in good, bad, and sad ways. If the book made you cry, prepare for the movie to do the same.
Based on the eponymous novel, All the Bright Places tells the story of Violet (Elle Fanning) and Finch (Justice Smith) who come together over their own personal trauma. Violet is dealing with the sudden loss of her sister in a car accident, and Finch struggles with his mental health while trying to get over his abusive childhood. After being assigned to work a group project together where they travel the state of Indiana (first by bike, and then by car), they grow closer together, eventually starting a relationship. But, they’ve still got their own problems to work through and it might be too much for either one of them to handle all alone.
Honestly, that short plot description should be enough to have you reaching for the tissues. The cast is made up of a lot of established young actors who have figured out how to completely wreck your emotions. There are also a lot of veteran actors, who we’re used to making us laugh. If you need to know who’s who in the All the Bright Places cast, we’ve got you covered.