

We're keeping our eyes on the prize this week and getting comfortable in our ambitious energy as Venus makes her way through determined Aries. This is a brilliant time to ask for what you want — and to brush up on your charms while doing so. Finesse your approach to authority figures, and learn how to game the system. You may notice a kindling of emotions early Sunday at 2:33 a.m., when the Moon waxes full in proud Leo and trines with fiery Mars. It could be challenging to hold back your true feelings when you interact with others, so embrace honesty. Give people a chance to help if you need it, and process your feelings before moving forward. This transit can encourage you to address your needs for validation, and help you act with intention.