We’re able to unearth our true feelings on Sunday when charming Venus sextiles transformative Pluto. This powerful transit will encourage us to deepen our bonds with both friends and lovers. If you have something on your mind, express it to loved ones as these planets complement each other. The idea of commitment reaches our minds on Monday when affectionate Venus sextiles strict Saturn. If you’re single, this transit could inspire you to reconsider what you’re looking for in a potential partner. Use this energy to create high standards for yourself. In a relationship? You’re ready to discuss shared goals that support your commitment to each other. We’re prepared to open our minds to others starting Monday as messenger Mercury enters sensitive Pisces. Now is the time to lean into your intuition and let your imagination run wild. Be careful with your feelings as we enter this new transit. Look alive on Wednesday when chatty Mercury sextiles change-making Uranus. We’ve got the opportunity to evaluate our challenges from new angles and meet new people who wouldn’t otherwise cross our paths. It’s time to go after your desires on Friday when flirty Venus makes her way into ambitious Aries. This is an exciting time for singles as you’re blessed with new confidence. Use this powerful energy to build up the courage to begin chatting up your crush. If you’re in a relationship, take the time to pursue your partner, and reinvigorate your connection.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.