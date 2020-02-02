We’re able to unearth our true feelings on Sunday when charming Venus sextiles transformative Pluto. This powerful transit will encourage us to deepen our bonds with both friends and lovers. If you have something on your mind, express it to loved ones as these planets complement each other. The idea of commitment reaches our minds on Monday when affectionate Venus sextiles strict Saturn. If you’re single, this transit could inspire you to reconsider what you’re looking for in a potential partner. Use this energy to create high standards for yourself. In a relationship? You’re ready to discuss shared goals that support your commitment to each other. We’re prepared to open our minds to others starting Monday as messenger Mercury enters sensitive Pisces. Now is the time to lean into your intuition and let your imagination run wild. Be careful with your feelings as we enter this new transit. Look alive on Wednesday when chatty Mercury sextiles change-making Uranus. We’ve got the opportunity to evaluate our challenges from new angles and meet new people who wouldn’t otherwise cross our paths. It’s time to go after your desires on Friday when flirty Venus makes her way into ambitious Aries. This is an exciting time for singles as you’re blessed with new confidence. Use this powerful energy to build up the courage to begin chatting up your crush. If you’re in a relationship, take the time to pursue your partner, and reinvigorate your connection.