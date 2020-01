5 Nail Polish Colours That Will Be Huge In 2020

If the latter feels like the most doable starting point for you, then why not start by treating yourself to a few fresh new polish bottles? With that in mind, we tapped our favourite nail pros to break down the biggest polish-colour trends coming up for winter and through 2020 . From glossy black and ballerina pearl to cinnamon spice and serene slate, scroll ahead to find your favourite — then tackle the rest of your goals with a new mani and newly-set intentions, too.